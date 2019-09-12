Aldrich joins LCSO

On Sept. 9, Deputy Brad Aldrich joined the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. Aldrich served in the United States Army where he was assigned to Military Police at Ford Drum, New York. Upon completion of his military service he wanted to serve his community and obtained his Missouri Peace Officer license in 2013 and began full time employment under former Linn County Sheriff Tom Parks from 2013 through July 2019.

When he is not working in the community, Aldrich enjoys fishing and riding his Harley. He can be reached at baldrich@livcoso.org