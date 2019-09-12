Press release for Sept. 11, 2019

12:48 a.m. Officers observed subjects walking in the roadway near Jackson and Dickinson streets. Officers contacted them and advised to walk on sidewalk instead of road.

2:17 a.m. Possible disturbance near the 500 block of Business Highway 36. Officer unable to locate disturbance.

3:46 a.m. A complaint of dog running loose in the area of Alexander Street causing other dogs to bark. Officers unable to locate the dog.

7:15 a.m. Officer stationary monitoring traffic near Oaklawn and Ridgecrest.

7:21 a.m. All officers out at Chillicothe High School on special detail.

8:48 a.m. School Resource Officer investigating report of assault in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street. Investigation continuing.

9:43 a.m. Subject wanting to speak with officer reference a possible protection order violation.

9:47 a.m. Officer was out at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in reference an on-going investigation.

10:06 a.m. Officers out at police department firing range for training.

11:09 a.m. Officers responded to a one-vehicle accident at Ryan Lane and Washington Street and made contact with the driver and passenger who had no injuries. Officers determined the driver was traveling south on Washington Street when he applied his brakes and veered to the right to avoid a second south bound vehicle changing lanes in front of him. The driver side swiped a power pole causing minor damage to his vehicle and minimal damage to the power pole.

11:45 a.m. Officers attended a Patriot Day Celebration Cookout function at the Baptist Home.

12:43 p.m. Parking complaint in the 600 block of Woodward Street. A vehicle was parked legally.

2:48 p.m. Officer monitoring traffic at Ridgecrest and Oaklawn.

3:02 p.m. Officer out in the 500 block of Williams Street on a continuing investigation.

3:38 p.m. Report of man and woman yelling at each other in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers unable to locate.

4:00 p.m. Parking complaint in the 1000 block of Elm Street.

4:05 p.m. Officers out in the 1000 block of Elm Street on a continuing investigation.

4:20 p.m. Officers conducted warrant service located at 1000 block of 3rd St. Upon arrival, Officers met with a male suspect and notified him he had a possible warrant out of Clay County. After confirming the warrant was active, officers arrested the male suspect and transported him to the police department. The Male subject was processed and released to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

5:00 p.m. Officer responded to US 65 and Business Highway 36 in Chillicothe in reference to a two-vehicle crash. A vehicle collided with the rear of the other vehicle, causing minor damage and the driver was cited for following too close resulting in a crash.

5:23 p.m. Officers responded to 400 block of N. Washington in reference to a two-car motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, Officers determined vehicle 1 was slowing down in the southbound lane of Washington Street while vehicle 2 was following too closely and collided into the rear of vehicle 1. There were no injuries and both vehicles were driven away from scene.

5:55 p.m. Parking complaint in the 400 block of Mechanic.

7:49 p.m. Officers assisted Livingston County Deputies on a warrant execution at Polk and Fair streets.

8:24 p.m. Officers dispatched to disturbance in the 800 block of Elm Street. Information was obtained on violation of peace disturbance to be sent for consideration of charges.

8:37 p.m. Reported theft from a vehicle in the 300 block of Henry Street.

9:13 p.m. Officer removed debris from the roadway in the 200 block of South Washington Street.

9:50 p.m. Runaway juvenile from 1400 block of Bryan Street. Officers finally located and caught the subject in the 1200 block of Locust Street. The juvenile was brought to the police department and juvenile authorities were contacted….

On Sept. 11, the Chillicothe Police Department received 106 calls for service.

Correction to a previous press release for an incident having occurred on Sept. 8, 2019, which appeared int he Sept. 11, issue of the Constitution-Tribune.

There was a mistake in the spelling of the name of a subject that was arrested for stealing from a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The correct name of the arrested subject is actually Jennifer Huffmon of Carrollton. The police department apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.