Sept. 12

The United Way will kick off its 2020 campaign at 6 p.m. at the White Oaks Barn.

Sept. 12

The Adair County SB40 Development Disability Board’s annual meeting and awards banquet is at the Cornerstone Church at 6 p.m.

Sept. 12

The Missouri-Southern Iowa Art Guild will host a meeting at the Pickler Library following an art exhibit reception. The reception will be from 5-6:30 p.m. at the library’s cafe.