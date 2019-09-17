The Missouri Department of Transportation has reopened a 2005 environmental impact statement on the widening of Interstate 70 for additional comments relating to the construction of a new Missouri River bridge near Rocheport.

The study examines the impact of making I-70 three lanes wide across the state. The portion on the bridge envisions the construction of a new span south of the existing bridge to handle eastbound traffic while leaving the current bridge in place for westbound vehicles.

The state was awarded an $81.4 million federal grant in July for the bridge.

The study finds no significant environmental impacts, although the Katy Trail may be detoured during construction and a portion of the Overton Bottoms Conservation Area would be filled by the project.

To view the report, go to improvei70.org/environmental_3.htm. Comments can be directed to brandi.baldwin@modot.mo.gov or be submitted by calling 1-888-275-6636 or through the MoDOT Central District Twitter and Facebook pages. Comments must be submitted before Oct. 16, 2019.