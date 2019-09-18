Submit an item to the community calendar at 646-2411 or email at news@chillicothenews.com.

Livingston County Commission

Notice is hereby given that the Livingston County Commission will conduct a meeting at 9:30 a.m., on Sept. 19, in the Livingston County Commission Room, Chillicothe. The tentative agenda of this meeting includes: approval of minutes; county road and bridge matters; administrative and departmental duties and any other business that is deemed necessary. Anyone wanting to meet with the County Commission should contact the County Clerk to make an appointment.

MU Extension to offer garlic workshop Sept. 20

Garlic is an emerging specialty crop in Missouri. Commercial production is increasing as consumer demand increases. Whether you already grow garlic commercially, are interested in learning more, or are a backyard garlic grower, you won’t want to miss this educational opportunity.

The workshop will be held from 12:30-4 p.m. on Sept. 20 from at the Missouri Department of Conservation Northeast Regional Office, 3500 S. Baltimore, Kirksville.

Topics to be addressed include: Overview of Garlic Production in Missouri, Garlic Cultivars, Garlic Pests and Diseases, Marketing Garlic, Garlic Nutrition; Tasting and Informal Q/A Session.

The cost is $10 to cover materials and speaker mileage. Lunch will not be provided. Eat before you come or bring lunch with you.

To register call the Adair County Extension at 660-665-9866 or email schutterjl@missouri.edu. You may pay at the door the day of the workshop.

St. Columban Catholic Church Fall Festival

The 46th annual St. Columban Catholic Church Fall Festival will be held from 12 -4 p.m., on Sept. 22 on the church grounds at 1111 Trenton St. there will be live, local entertainment, cake walk, buggy rides, bingo, ring toss, inflatables, mechanical bull, food court, country store and more.

Minnis Reunion

The annual Minnis Reunion will be held from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Tina Community Hall, Tina. Meat, drinks, plates and napkins are furnished. Please bring a side-dish/dessert and something for the silent auction. Hope to see you there.

Medicare 101

Caregivers, friends or relatives, those who are eligible for Medicare or are preparing to go on Medicare or disability are encouraged to attend an informative Medicare meeting at the Grand River Multipurpose Center on Sept. 25. Meetings will be held at 12 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. there is no charge for the event. Call 660-46-1555, for more information.

Old-Time Harvest Day

The 33rd Old-Time Harvest Days will be held starting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 27 -28. There will be a large garden tractor and tractor display and many more events at the Livingston County Steam and Gas Association event. For more ifnormation go to www.livcosteamandgas.com. The event is being held at the Livingston County Fairgrounds.

Outdoor family fun event Sept. 28

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), in partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), Whitetails Unlimited, Quail Forever and Delta Waterfowl invites families to attend a day of free outdoor skills instruction at the Macon County Fairgrounds, 1305 S. Missouri St. in Macon.

This family outdoor fun day will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. Activities will include shotgun shooting, pellet rifles, archery, fishing, outdoor cooking, treestand safety and many other fun activities for kids of all ages.

“This is a great event for anyone who has ever considered learning about outdoor recreation, and outdoor safety,” said MDC Private Land Conservationist Ted Seiler. “Whether you’re brand new to the sports, or an experienced outdoorsman, there will be something you can learn. One of my favorite activities is shotgun shooting because everyone who tries it is taught firearms safety. Even if kids never get to shoot again, learning firearm safety can prevent a tragic accident in the future.”

This event is free, and lunch will be provided. For more information, contact Seiler at 660-385-2616, ext. 118, or Ted.Seiler@mdc.mo.gov.

CHS Super 70s Rockin Reunion

CHS Super 70’s Rockin Reunion is set to begin at 5:30 p.m., on Sept. 28, at Bishop Hogan School. For information email chsreunion1970-1979@gmail.com.

Mooresville Christian Church movie night

Mooresville Christian Church will have a movie night at 6 p.m., on Sept 28 at the church. The movie will be "Breakthrough," and grilled pork loin will be served.



Annual Livingston County 4-H and FFA meeting

The annual Livingston County 4-H and FFA fair board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., on Oct. 3 in the Mervin Jenkins building.

Women’s Democratic Clubs of the 6th Congressional District annual meeting

The Women’s Democratic Clubs of the 6th Congressional District will host their annual Fall

Meeting starting at 11:15 a.m., on Oct. 5, at the Blackwater Restaurant in Chillicothe. Any members or interested Democrats are welcome. The speaker will be Elad Gross. Please RSVP for meal count by Sept. 28 to Cathy Kanniainen at Cathy.Kanniainen@delaval.com.



Mooreville Christian Church annual outdoor service

Mooresville Christian Church is hosting its annual outdoor service on Oct 6, held at Mooresville Community Center with biscuits/gravy starting at 8 a,m. , and the service will at 9 a.m. Rob Roberts will be the speaker. Friends and family are invited.