The central Missouri event for the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims will be held starting at noon Saturday in McKay Park in Jefferson City.

The Central Missouri Area Wide Chapter of Parents Of Murdered Children and Missouri Missing will hold a potluck picnic at the park in conjunction with events in communities across the country.

All survivors of homicide victims, survivors of vehicular homicide victims and professionals who are in frequent contact with grieving families are encouraged to attend. The event is open to the public.

At the end of the picnic, a dove release will be held at McKay Park.