Press release for Sept. 17, 2019

1:00 a.m., Officers took a report of theft of an ankle monitor charger in the 1100 block of Third Street. Reporting party is currently on probation and has an ankle monitor. The reporting party reported that they stepped outside to smoke and came back in and the charger was gone. Investigation continues.

2:54 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a barking dog in the 300 block of Polk Street. Officers spent time in the area and did not locate a barking dog.

11:30 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Samuel in reference to a child custody issue. The issue was resolved.

11:40 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the area of Northwood Terrace in reference to suspicious activity. A driver was stopped at a stop sign, got out, and appeared to be selling something to the neighbors. There was nothing illegal located.

1:15 p.m., Officers spoke with a female in reference to her selling a phone over the internet using Paypal. It was discovered that the buyer was fraudulent.

2:15 p.m., Officers arrested Joshua Clevenger in the 1400 block of McVey Street for City of Chillicothe Municipal failure to appear in court on original charge of failing to register a motor vehicle with DOR. Clevenger was arrested and brought to the station for processing. He later posted a cash bond and was provided a court date.

3:30 p.m., Officers were extremely busy, but assisted with school traffic around Dewey School.

3:30 p.m., Officers took a report of a fraudulently cashed check in the 1200 block of Washington Street by a male from Kansas. The male is being identified and investigation continues.

3:35 p.m., Officers responded to a business in the 800 block of Elm Street in reference to a stolen .380 gun. Investigation continues.

6:50 p.m., Officers responded to an animal complaint in the 1100 block of Broadway. Animal control was unavailable and officers were on other calls.

8:15 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Bridge Street in reference to drug activity. There were several calls, some of which were unfounded. This investigation continues.

On Sept 17, the Chillicothe Police Department took 109 calls for service and four or five officers and a deputy assisted the Chillicothe Fire Department with traffic routing.