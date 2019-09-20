2019 CHS Homecoming Royalty

Chillicothe High School’s 2019 Homecoming is Sept. 27. The game versus St. Pius X begins at 7 p.m., and coronation will follow the game. 2019 Homecoming Royalty is pictured. Back row, left to right: Elijah Nathaniel Cross, son of Nathan and Kristie Cross; Warren Meservey, son of David and Marcy Meservey; DaMarcus Kelow, son of Mark Kelow and Charo Andrus; CJ Paff, son of Justin and Jill Pfaff; Westley Brandsgaard, son of Tim and Valerie Humphreys and Adam and Kelly Brandsgaard; Brock Gott, son of Noel and Ellen Gott; Dawson Wheeler, son of Doug and Renee Girres; Hayden Harper Hill, son of Josh and Jenny Hill; Cayden Lee Potter, son of Heather VanDusen; Brock Ward, son of Darin and Kristen Ward; and Brock Miller, son of Scott and Tracy Miller. Front row, left to right: Hannah Dominique, daughter of Scott and Lisa Dominique; Ava Gibson, daughter of Matt and Jill Gibson; Essie Hicks, daughter of Dennis and Marce Hicks; Hunter Keithley, daughter of Chad and Betsy Keithley; Kennedy Shea Corzette, daughter of Heath and Amy Corzette; Hannah Zimmerman, daughter of Ray Zimmerman and Brad and Heather Fisher; Olivia Madeline Ann Cross, daughter of Nathan and Kristie Cross; Jordan Hibner, daughter of Gene and Tammy Hibner; Aliyah Ann Briner, daughter of Andrew and Bambi Gannan; Libby Washburn, daughter of Jessica and Brandon Williams and Scott and Kim Washburn; and Halle Jane Hill, daughter of Josh and Jenny Hill.