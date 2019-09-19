Press release for Sept. 19. 2019

12:27 a.m., Reported disturbance in the 300 block of Cherry Street. Intoxicated subject was transported to lodging.

1:30 a.m., Subject causing disturbance at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Subject gone on officer’s arrival.

1:57 a.m., Officer out at business in the 600 block of W. Business 36 on continuing investigation.

2:29 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Unknown cause of activation.

5:44 a.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on a call in the 700 block of Clay Street.

5:48 a.m., Officers performed a prisoner transport to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail……

7:21 a.m., Officers had a vehicle towed from the 700 block of Cherry Street due to parked in construction area.

7:38 a.m., Officer arrested subject in the 10 block of S. Washington Street on a probation/parole violation. The subject was transported to the police department and processed.

7:56 a.m., Officer contacted subject who’s vehicle was parked near Clay and Locust Street that had to be moved due to construction area.

8:51 a.m., Officer assisted subject that was disoriented near Elm and Jackson. A friend assisted the subject.

9:48 a.m., Report of a stolen pistol from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive. Investigation continuing.

12:56 p.m., Officers in the county reference continuing investigation.

12:59 p.m., Report of two pistols stolen from a residence in the 200 block of Herriman Street. Investigation continuing.

1:16 p.m., Officers out on a consent search of a residence in the 200 block of Herriman Street.

1:46 p.m., Officer out in the 10 block of S. Washington to speak with an individual. The subject did not wish to speak with the officer. Investigation continuing.

2:07 p.m., Officers out at Gabrielson’s Towing reference continuing investigation.

3:27 p.m., Officer checking suspicious acting subjects in the 1800 block of Borden Street. Local resident working on mailbox.

4:06 p.m., Officer out at business in the 800 block of Elm Street reference a theft investigation.

6:14 p.m., Officers out in the 300 block of Bridge Street checking suspicious activity. Nothing suspicious found.

6:49 p.m., Subject at police department to speak to officer reference a wanted individual.

6:59 p.m., Officers out at business in the 300 block of W, Business 36 in reference checking well-being. The subject found to be okay.

8:02 p.m., Subject reporting possible violation of protection order. Determined that no violation occurred.

8:02 p.m., Suspicious activity at Business 36 and Graves Street. Subjects moved on.

8:19 p.m., Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation and discovered illegal contraband in the vehicle. Driver was cited for the traffic violation and the contraband was seized.

8:26 p.m., Report of possibly impaired driver southbound on Washington Street near Calhoun. Officer unable to locate the driver.

8:45 p.m., Subject in to police department to speak with officer about missing cell phone. Report taken.

11:23 p.m., Subject wanting to speak with officer reference possible stalking situation. No report at this time.

On Sept. 18, the Chillicothe Police Department received 119 calls for service.