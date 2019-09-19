Recent DWI and drug investigations by LCSO

On Thursday, Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox released information n several DWI and drug investigations that have occurred recently in Livingston County.

On Sept. 7, the LCSO responded to a call of a possible intoxicated driver on U.S. Highway 36. A deputy located the suspected vehicle at the south end of Chillicothe and stopped the vehicle for alleged excessive speed. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of Michelle Lee Alterauge, 37, Excelsior Springs, for alleged driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended and excessive speed. Alterauge was processed and released on a summons.

On Sept. 8, the LCSO began an investigation of alleged stealing controlled substances from a local care facility by an employee who had worked at the facility the previous night. A deputy had located the suspect in a vehicle off the roadway near Utica on U.S. Highway 36. During this time the facility became concerned they were missing two scheduled prescription medications that had been secured at the facility. The investigation ended with the arrest and incarceration of Phillip Brent Bruce, 53, Kingston, A Livingston County arrest warrant was issued for the alleged two felony counts of stealing controlled substance. Bruce has since been released from the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on bond.

On Sept. 13, the LCSO checked on an adult in the early morning hours sitting by a locked car along a gravel road in the northwest part of Livingston County. The person claimed to have been rock hunting when it was daylight and had locked themselves out of their vehicle. The subject reportedly had some unusual items with them that could have been used to ingest drug(s). Suspect reported they had taken these items with them while rock hunting. The crime lab will determine if anything illegal is present. No arrest was made.

On Sept. 14, about 10:30 p.m. Deputy Williams clocked a vehicle on U.S. Highway 36 at 113 mph in a 65 mph zone. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of Jacob E. Denton, 21, Chillicothe, for alleged DWI and excessive speed. Denton was processed and released on a summons to appear in court on Oct. 23.

On Sept. 17, Detective Ford came on duty at 7 a.m. and then headed out of Chillicothe when he observed a Ford Explorer allegedly committing multiple traffic offenses including speeding. Once the vehicle stopped at South and Samuel streets the investigation quickly turned to alleged DWI under drugs. LCSO arrested Delfred Ashbaker, 34, Bucklin, for the alleged DWI drugs and other traffic offenses. Ashbaker was processed and released to a responsible person with his citations.