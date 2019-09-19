Sept 17-23 Constitution Week in Livingston County

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Olive Prindle Daughters of the American Revolution, Livingston County Commissioners, County Clerk Sherry Parks and Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly gathered near the Veterans Memorial outside the Livingston County Courthouse in honor of Constitution Week. The week, Sept. 17-23 is celebrated across the nation in a variety of ways. Olive Prindle members said the event at the courthouse was the first they have ever hosted, though in years past and this year they have passed out bookmarks to area fifth graders that contains the preamble tot he united state Constitution. On Tuesday Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas presented the group with a proclamation making Sept 17-23, 2019, Constitution week in Livingston County. At 3 p.m., the carillon bells rang for two minutes as part of a nationwide celebration called Bells Across America.