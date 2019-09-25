LCSO seeks tips from community

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking tips from the community regarding two recent incidents, said Sheriff Steve Cox in a press release.

Cox said the incident involves damage to a combine near LIV 228.

“A John Deere Combine was parked on the east side of U.S. 65 and just north of LIV 226,” he said.

The tractor, which was for sale and had been parked there several days. On Sept.19 the LCSO was called to investigate property damage to the combine as someone had damaged the glass on the equipment and the glass was completely shattered.

The second incident occurred last weekend in Chula.

“On Saturday at the Chula parade, a lady described as wearing a purple colored shirt gave several puppies away,” Cox said. “We are attempting to find out who that lady was so we can get additional information from her.”

Anyone with information on either of these incidents or any other possible crimes in the area are encouraged to call 660-646-0515, from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. please call dispatch at 660-646-2121. Cox also noted non-urgent crime tips can also be submitted through the LCSO website at, www.livcoso.org.