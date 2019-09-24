The Salt River Master Gardeners will learn about success for gardeners who have become “rusty” in their skills during the group's Oct. 1 meeting

HANNIBAL — The Salt River Master Gardeners will learn about success for gardeners who have become “rusty” in their skills during the group's Oct. 1 meeting.

The speaker for the Salt River Master Gardeners October meeting is Carla Coleman from Monroe City. Her topic is “Growing rusty with your garden?” Coleman is still gardening, and is going to share some of her secrets and other ideas to make gardening still a joy whether you're “rusty,” “busier” or just plain tired.

The monthly meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Burton Administration Building, Room 129. The building is handicap accessible, and the public is welcome to attend.

More information is available by calling 573-769-2177 or Janet Miller at 573-784-2584.