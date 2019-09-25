Arch Haslar painted the C-T window as part of a homecoming tradition.

The long-standing tradition of decorating business windows along Washington Street for homecoming continued into the day Monday. Arch Haslar, Grand River Technical School auto collision repair instructor, and Kathy Gilliland, Chillicothe Booster Club officer, painted one of the front windows at the Constitution-Tribune, 818 Washington Street for Homecoming. Haslar teaches brothers Elijah and Deon Reynolds and said he wanted to do something for them.