Felhoellter’s given Unsung Hero Award

Brenda and Larry Felhoellter were awarded St. Columban’s “Unsung Heroes” at the 46th Annual Fall Festival on Sunday, Sept. 22. “Year after year, the Felhoellter’s are both tremendously generous with their time and talent to serve others,” Pam Brobst said. “They don’t look for glory or recognition for their efforts but continue to work behind the scenes to make good things happen.”

Those who were present at the festival got to hear the many things the Fellhoelters do. Those who attend the 10 a.m., Mass or most funerals at the parish are all too familiar with Brenda’s beautiful voice. She sings in the choir and stops singing only to be a lector at Mass as well. Brenda served on the Fall Festival committee for many years, helping to make the event a success. “

She’s a mainstay at the Fall Festival ticket booth every year. In the past, Brenda donated her time to work with the school’s website and she is currently maintaining the parish website, helping others stay in touch with what is going on,” Brobst, principal of Bishop Hogan Memorial school and parish member said in a press release.

“Her husband, Larry, is always instrumental in getting the Fall Festival set up and running. Larry helps with many projects that go on at the church, rectory, and school. His electrical expertise and skills are invaluable and he can always be counted on when help is requested,” Brobst continued.

Father Ryan Koster presented the award to the couple and commented, “To be so talented and so generous is a rare combination, and it’s a combination I’m glad that Larry and Brenda possess. We’ve been the lucky recipients of their tireless efforts here at St. Columban and Bishop Hogan School. And what makes it all the more incredible is that it’s done with a quiet humility that is something we should all strive to emulate. It is my honor to present the 2019 recipients of the Unsung Hero honors to Larry and Brenda Fellhoelter.”