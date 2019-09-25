Press release for Sept. 23, 2019

7:27 a.m., Officers assisted a motorist at U.S. Highway 36 and U.S. Highway 65.

7:28 a.m., Officers took a report property damage in the 400 block of Mechanic St. The investigation is on-going.

8:02 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 300 block of Wilson St.

8:04 a.m., Officers took a report of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device in the 100 block of Asher St.

8:05 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible parking violation in the 1100 block of Fair St. Officers were unable to locate a violation.

8:56 a.m., Officers arrested Heidi Linn Devore on an active arrest warrant for a probation/parole violation in the 10 block of S. Washington St. Devore was processed at the police department and transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

9:27 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 300 block of Cherry St.

10:07 a.m., Officers were dispatched to possible harassment in the 500 block of Jackson St. Officers spoke with the victim and they were advised of their options.

10:19 a.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 500 block of E. Polk St.

10:24 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Clay St. One person was arrested and processed at the police department. The person was then released pending a court appearance.

11:01 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 300 block of Calhoun St. The person was found to be okay.

11:41 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 200 block of W. Herriman St.

11:52 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 600 block of J.F.K. Ave. The person was found to be okay.

11:57 a.m., Officers took a report of a minor possessing tobacco. The incident will be forwarded to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.

1:27 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a person acting suspicious in the area of Locust St. and Dowell Dr. Officers contacted the person and found they were taking a break from a walk.

1:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Bryan St. Officers discovered the incident was a result of a civil child custody dispute.

3:38 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about child custody and ex parte at the police department.

4:07 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about child custody.

4:18 p.m., Officers arrested a female on an active arrest warrant out of Livingston County in the 600 block of Walnut St. The female was processed at the police department and transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

4:41 p.m., Officers were dispatched to an unsecured door in the 1100 block of Locust St. Officers did not locate any crime at that time and the door was secured.

4:48 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Sunset Ave. Officers made contact and discovered they were experiencing vehicle trouble.

4:57 p.m., Officers were dispatched to an unsecured door in the 200 block of Locust St. Officers did not discover any crime at that time and the door was secured.

6:36 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 200 block of W. Herriman St.

6:55 p.m., Officers received information of a missing juvenile possible in the Chillicothe area. The investigation is on-going.

10:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 500 block of Park Ln. The business was secure, and the cause of the alarm is unknown.

10:46 p.m., Officers located an unsecured door in the 400 block of Park Ln. Officers did not discover a crime at that time and the door was secured.

On Sept. 23, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 116 calls for service.