Press release for Sept. 24, 2019

2:54 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of possible stealing in the 1000 block of Graves St. Officers made contact and no crime had been committed at that time.

7:18 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible parking violation in the 1000 block of Miller St. Officers did not discover any violations.

7:53 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible harassment in the 200 block of E. Polk St. Officers advised the person of their options.

8:22 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury traffic crash at N. Washington St. and Coach K Rd. Officers discovered a vehicle and school bus collided.

8:36 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible harassment in the 700 block of Missouri Ave. Officers advised them of their options.

9:17 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the county.

9:46 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible harassment at the police department. Officers advised them of their options.

10:16 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the area of U.S. Highway 65 and U.S. Highway 36. The person was found to be okay and waiting on a coworker.

10:21 a.m., Officers took a report of a leaving the scene of a vehicle crash in the 1500 block of Bryan St. The investigation is on-going.

10:53 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible property damage in the 800 block of Elm St. Officers did not discover a crime at that time.

11:19 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation.

11:26 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of stealing in the 400 block of Webster St. The investigation is on-going.

12:32 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 900 block of Webster St.

1:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of possible stolen valor. Officers did not discover a crime at that time.

1:59 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking violation in the 900 block of Dickinson Ave. Officers contacted the vehicle owner and who moved the vehicle.

2:08 p.m., Officers took a report of assault in the 1500 block of Calhoun St. The investigation is on-going.

2:44 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1500 block of Webster St.

4:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible motor vehicle crash at Jackson St. and Monroe St. Officers discovered no vehicles were involved in a crash.

4:33 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible animal abuse at the police department.

5:37p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog running-at-large in the 100 block of Clay St. Officers contacted the owner who was attempting to locate their dog.

6:03 p.m., Officers recovered miscellaneous lost property from a business in the 1000 block of Graves St.

7:54 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible parking violation at N. Washington St. and Webster St. Officers did not discover any violation.

8:50 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 100 block of J.F.K. Ave.

11:28 p.m., Officers contacted citizens in a local park. Officers warned the citizens of the violation of park hours.

On Sept. 24, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 139 calls for service.