Press release for Sept. 25, 2019

1:50 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 500 block of Park Lane. Building secure, False alarm.

9:13 a.m., Officer to the 1100 block of Sunset to contact resident reference possible fraud. Determined to be a civil issue.

9:31 a.m., Report of subject walking up and down street in the 2000 block of Timberlane Drive. The subject was contacted and was looking for a local resident.

10:16 a.m., Subject in the police department to check and see that her child’s car seat was properly installed.

10:26 a.m., Subject in the police department for court-ordered fingerprinting. Detail completed by an officer.

10:33 a.m., Subject in police department wanting to drop charges that they had filed previously on subject. The subject was referred to the prosecutor’s office.

11:03 a.m., Parking complaint in the 400 block of N. Washington.

1:07 p.m., Officer at the police department to return a phone call to a banking institution reference an ongoing investigation.

1:43 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Gilbert Road in reference to a possible stolen vehicle. No report at this time.

2:00 p.m., Parking complaint in the alley behind City Hall. Handled by Officer.

2:37 p.m., Officer talked with subject on the phone in reference to a civil issue. The subject was advised to speak with their attorney.

2:40 p.m., Officer spoke with subject in reference to a lost debit card.

3:21 p.m., Subject in the police department to report theft by failure to return rental property. A subject identified and investigation continuing.

3:39 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist at Third and Washington Streets.

4:11 p.m., Suspicious acting subjects in the area of Third and Washington Street. Determined to be soliciting. The subjects moved on.

4:46 p.m., Subject in the police department to turn themselves in on an active warrant, the 26-year-old Carrollton resident was arrested on a Livingston County warrant and processed.

5:27 p.m., Two vehicle non-injury accident reported at Calhoun and Elm Street. Information obtained for report.

6:12 p.m., Officer out with subject in 400 block of Webster. Determined to be a civil issue. Subject was advised of possible remedies.

6:15 p.m., Suspicious acting subject reported in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street. Officers unable to locate anyone in the area matching description that was given.

On Sept. 25, the Chillicothe Police Department received 112 calls for service.