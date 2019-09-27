The county commission will meet Oct. 1 and 3.

Next week, the Livingston County Commission will hold the following two meetings:

Notice is hereby given that the Livingston County Commission will conduct a meeting at 9:30 a.m., on Oct. 1, in the Livingston County Commission Room, Chillicothe. The tentative agenda of this meeting includes: approval of minutes; a 10 a.m., closing hearing on LIV 531, Jackson Township; 2 p.m., meeting the public administrator and associate circuit judge regarding case fees; road county road and bridge matters; administrative and departmental duties and any other business that is deemed necessary. Anyone wanting to meet with the County Commission should contact the County Clerk to make an appointment.

Notice is hereby given that the Livingston County Commission will conduct a meeting at 9:30 a.m., on Oct. 3 in the Livingston County Commission Room. The tentative agenda of this meeting includes: approval of minutes; county road and bridge matters; administrative departmental duties; and any other business that is deemed necessary. Anyone wishing to meet with the County Commission should contact the county clerk to make an appointment.