According to the Chillicothe Police Department (CPD) and Chillicothe R-Ii Schools Superintendent Dan Wiebers, no one was injured in a school bus and car accident last week. According to a CPD report at about 8:22 a.m., on Sept. 24, officers were dispatched to a traffic crash at N. Washington Street and Coach K Road. Officers discovered a vehicle and school bus collided.

Wiebers said there were 17 students on board when the accident occurred, none of the students or the bus driver, later identified as Norman Newberry, Chillicothe, were injured.

A CPD report stated the driver of the white passenger car was Chillicothe resident, Bennett Green, who reported no injuries.

Both vehicles received minimal damage. Wiebers said damage to the school bus was estimated at $1300.