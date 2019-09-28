The event runs through the day today and includes Tractor Rodeo at 7 p.m.

The Old-Time Harvest Days event was held at the Livingston County Fairgrounds Sept. 27-28 and featured a day full of events geared toward area youth.

Several local schools took students to the event on Sept. 27, allowing them to see the classic antique tractor and car displays, working artisans doing weaving, blacksmithing and more. The event continued Saturday and featured a Power Parade, and ended with a church service on Sunday, Sept. 30.