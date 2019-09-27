Press release for Sept. 26, 2019

7:53 a.m., Report of a suspicious vehicle parked on lot in the 800 block of N. Washington. Officers checked and found a subject asleep in the vehicle. The subject had been visiting a friend and had lost the keys to the vehicle.

8:00 a.m., Parking complaint in the 400 block of Mack Street. The vehicle was moved.

8:35 a.m., Officer out in the 700 block of St. Louis Street on an investigation.

9:20 a.m., Officer out at courthouse delivering an appearance bond.

9:23 a.m., Suspicious acting couple at a business in the 300 block of N. Washington Street. Subject were gone on officers arrival. Headed north toward Trenton.

9:46 a.m., Officer out in the 1700 block of Locust Street reference an investigation.

9:56 a.m., Officer assisted with traffic control at Kelsey Reeter Rd. and N. Washington while maintenance on traffic light was performed.

11:15 a.m., Officers and Emergency Services were dispatched to a subject on the ground at Third and Brunswick. Subject apparently was working on a vehicle and was okay.

12:14 p.m., Subject reporting a subject acting suspiciously in the 500 block of Dickinson Street. Officers unable to locate the subject.

1:06 p.m., Officers responded to 400 block of S. Washington St. in reference to a motorcycle versus pick-up truck vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Officers determined the motorcycle exited out of a business from the 400 block of South Washington St., entered into the northbound lane of Washington St. and collided with another motor vehicle in transport. The motorcycle rider was injured and taken to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation.

1:18 p.m., Parking complaint near St. Louis and Jackson Street. The vehicle determined to be parked legally.

1:30 p.m., Officers performed a premises check at a residence in the 10 block of Herriman Street. Everything was okay.

2:20 p.m., Officer was out at business in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street to return some property.

3:29 p.m., Officers assisted the fire department on a fire call at a business in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street.

6:38 p.m., Parking complaint in the 500 block of Samuel Street. Owner contacted and moving the vehicle.

7:20 p.m., Officers out in the 400 block of Locust Street checking report of a suspicious substance found in the building. Possibly drug-related. The substance tested negative for illegal contraband.

7:21 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of Church Street. Subject identifying themselves as city authority and asking resident to move a vehicle. The subject was located and warned.

7:46 p.m., Officer responded to a minor backing accident on the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of W. Business Hwy. 36. No injury and information was exchanged.

7:48 p.m., Report of a couple walking near Vine and Elm Street, having an argument. Officers unable to locate.

7:52 p.m., Report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Jennings Place in a resident’s driveway and she doesn’t know whose it is. Officers responded to the scene and the vehicle was gone. House checked and found okay.

8:19 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Green Street for an accident. Upon arrival, officers determined the driver of the vehicle had left the driveway and struck some mailboxes. Officers discovered the driver was driving while suspended. The driver was arrested and taken to the police department for processing and was then released with a summons to appear later for court.

8:21 p.m., Report of a female yelling in the alley near Field School. A couple that resides east of the school were located and had been loudly arguing. The incident was determined to be verbal and no arrest was made.

9:10 p.m., Officer out in the 500 block of W. Mohawk Road in reference to an investigation.

9:28 p.m., Report of a suspicious acting subject in the 1400 block of Alexander Street. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

11:14 p.m., Commercial business alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Employee activation.

On Sept. 26, the Chillicothe Police Department received 117 calls for service.