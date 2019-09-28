Procrastinators everywhere have October 15, 2019 marked on their calendar as it is the last day to timely file 2018 tax returns for those individuals who previously filed for an extension. Procrastination aside, many people have legitimate reasons for needing to file later in the year. However, a significant number of taxpayers don’t pay the taxes they owe regardless of any deadline. The IRS refers to this underpayment of taxes collected as the “tax gap,” and they just released the latest report on it this past week.

For tax years 2011-2013, the average “gross tax gap” was $441 billion dollars annually. Through enforcement action and late payments, the IRS was able to collect about $60 billion bringing the “net tax gap” down to about $381 billion annually. This translates to an 83.7% compliance rate across all types of tax returns including individual, corporate, employment taxes and estate taxes.

Not surprisingly, under-reporting of income by individual taxpayers was the single largest source of taxpayer non-compliance accounting for approximately $245 billion or 55% of the gross annual tax gap. Much of this is related to the large “cash economy” in operation every day. While it’s perfectly legitimate to pay an individual for work completed in cash, much of that income is never taxed appropriately.

Employment tax is the second largest area of non-compliance. On average, $77 billion annually was not collected in employment tax due. This column previously addressed the huge number of misclassified household employees incorrectly being paid as independent contractors. Many other laborers are paid as independent contractors as well. Not only are those misclassified employees potentially under-reporting their personal income, their employers avoid paying Social Security and Medicare taxes they would otherwise owe.

When individuals fail to report income earned or wages paid, they cross the line from tax avoidance–a perfectly acceptable strategy–to tax evasion, a deliberate effort to not pay taxes that are legitimately due. Tax avoidance is what tax professionals across the country often help their clients try to achieve. Evasion on the other hand creates a tax gap that costs honest taxpayers money through increased enforcement costs and higher overall tax rates because the government isn’t collecting the actual taxes owed.

While anyone running afoul of the tax laws should be concerned about ending up in the cross hairs of the IRS, especially egregious tax scofflaws have another reason to be worried—the IRS Whistleblower Program. In order to combat the tax gap, the IRS operates the Whistleblower Office. This office utilizes financial incentives to encourage individuals to report serious tax evasion.

In cases where proceeds from an enforcement action are at least $2 million, whistleblowers can receive anywhere from 15 to 30% of the amount collected from the offending taxpayer. In 2018, the Office awarded a record $312 million to 217 whistleblowers after collecting more than $1.4 billion in unpaid taxes. Some wealthy taxpayers may think they can game the system, but if someone else knows about it and turns them in, they might get an unwanted surprise.

Despite all the issues, most taxpayers are still honest. This writer was once reviewing a client’s tax return and noticed “other income” of $42 listed on the return. Upon checking the supporting statements, the income was from selling walnuts they had picked up in their yard! They probably made $2 per hour for all their work, but it was an example of complete honesty that really stood out.

Maybe not every taxpayer would be so forthright, and most have likely failed at some point to report various minimal income (myself included). These typically aren’t egregious errors and aren’t worth fretting over. However, tax evasion costing hundreds, thousands, are even millions of dollars harms the overall tax system. Regrettably, unless real tax reform is passed making the system simpler and fairer to all, many people will continue to skirt the law. Congress could fix this problem, but don’t hold your breath!

Tim Sullivan is the owner of Clarity Financial LLC, a fee-only advisory firm in Columbia, a CFP practitioner and member of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors and has earned the Enrolled Agent designation from the IRS.