To submit items to the C-T's Community Calendar, email items to news@chillicothenews.com, or call 646-2411.

National Coffee with a Cop Day

The Chillicothe Police Department will be taking part of National Coffee with a Cop Day 9-10 a.m., Oct. 2 at the Chillicothe Mcdonald's.

County Commission to meet

Notice is hereby given that the Livingston County Commission will conduct a meeting at 9:30 a.m., on Oct. 3 in the Livingston County Commission Room. The tentative agenda of this meeting includes: approval of minutes; county road and bridge matters; administrative departmental duties; and any other business that is deemed necessary. Anyone wishing to meet with the County Commission should contact the county clerk to make an appointment.

Annual Livingston County 4-H and FFA meeting

The annual Livingston County 4-H and FFA fair board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., on Oct. 3 in the Mervin Jenkins building.

Twisted Stitchers Quilt Guild to meet

Twisted Stitchers Quilt Guild will hold their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., on Oct. 4, at the Kidder Methodist Church. There will be a business meeting followed by open sew. Anyone interested in quilting is invited to attend. For more information please call 660-755-4911.

Women’s Democratic Clubs of the 6th Congressional District annual meeting

The Women’s Democratic Clubs of the 6th Congressional District will host their annual Fall Meeting starting at 11:15 a.m., on Oct. 5, at the Blackwater Restaurant in Chillicothe. Any members or interested Democrats are welcome. The speaker will be Elad Gross. Please RSVP for meal count by Sept. 28 to Cathy Kanniainen at Cathy.Kanniainen@delaval.com.

Mooreville Christian Church annual outdoor service

Mooresville Christian Church is hosting its annual outdoor service on Oct 6, held at Mooresville Community Center with biscuits/gravy starting at 8 a,m. and the service will at 9 a.m. Rob Roberts will be the speaker. Friends and family are invited.

Chapter JW PEO to meet

Chapter JW PEO will meet at 7 p.m., on Oct. 7 at the Grand River Historical Society and Museum. The program is AME Church history, by Pam Clingerman. The hostess is Marila Clark; co-hostesses are Nancy Guthrie and Margaret Quinn.

Grand River Historical Society Quarterly Dinner, Oct. 8

The Grand River Historical Society Quarterly Dinner will be Oct. 8. The event will begin with dinner at 6:30 p.m., and program at 7 p.m., on Oct. 8. The $10, per person, dinner will consist of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert. The program will feature Dorinda hutchison who was an eye witness to the bombing of Peral harbor, followed by the election of the board, AME Church update and discussion of fundraisers for projects. Call 646-1341or email zkllams@aol.com. Reservations should be turned in by 12 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7.

CHS College Fair

The Chillicothe High School 2019 College Fair will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m., on Oct. 9 in the high school commons. Chillicothe and other area students and their parents are encouraged to attend this event. For more information, call 660-646-0700 or email Cindy Baker cbaker@chillicotheschools.org or Andrea Graves agraves@chillicotheschools.org.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., on Oct. 10 at Lowes, 100 W. Business Highway 36.

Lions Club pancake and sausage day

The Chillicothe Lions Club is hosting a pancake and sausage day from 8-10 a.m. on Oct. 12 at Applebee’s in Chillicothe. Advance tickets are $7, or $8 at the door. For information or tickets call Wayne at 660-752-6555. Proceeds go to Lions Sight Programs to purchase glasses for area residents and for KidSight Screenings.

Operation Help spaghetti supper fundraiser

The Operation Help spaghetti supper fundraiser will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Oct. 18 at the First Christian Church Community Room, 900 Jackson St. The free-will donation meal will consist of spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, assorted desserts, coffee, tea and water. Proceeds go to the Ministerial Alliance’s operation Help.