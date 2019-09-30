2019 Chillicothe High School Homecoming queen Jordan Hibner, King CJ Pfaff

The 2019 Chillicothe High School Homecoming queen Jordan Hibner, King CJ Pfaff were crowned Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., in the PAC, after rain postponed the end of the 2019 Homecoming Foot ball game and Coronation. Queen Jordan Hibner, is the daughter of Gene and Tammy Hibner. She participates in varsity softball, basketball and track, is a member of the National Honor Society, Girls “C” Club and JSP. Hibner is an academic and athletic letter recipient, state track medalist and is on the A Honor Roll. She plans attend a four-year university and go into physical therapy.

2019 homecoming King, CJ Pfaff, is the son of Justin and Jill Pfaff. He was involved in varsity soccer for two years and is involved in varsity basketball. Pfaff is a member and assistant officer of FFA and is involved in Student Council, National Honor Society, Rotary Interact, is on the A Honor Roll, GRTS Honor Roll and is an academic letter recipient. He has received All-Conference and All-District Honors for basketball and was named to the KMZU Dream Team. He attends St Columban Catholic Church and plans to attend the University of Missouri in Columbia.