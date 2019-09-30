Press release for Sept. 29, 2019

9:40 a.m., Officers checked on a possible malfunctioning stop light at N. Washington Street and Coach K Road. Officers did not observe any malfunctions.

11:53 a.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services in the 500 block of Elmdale Drive on a medical call.

12:05 p.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 200 block of Gale Street The investigation is on-going.

3:33 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a possible stolen vehicle at the police department. Officers discovered the vehicle was not stolen.

6:13 p.m., Officers assisted installing a car seat at the police department.

6:23 p.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a fire alarm call in the 700 block of Clay Street

7:35 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street Officers did not discover a crime

7:48 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person in the 100 block of Brunswick Street Officers did not discover a crime.

8:01 p.m., Officers checked on a citizen in the 200 block of Locust Street The person advised they did not need assistance.

11:40 p.m., Officers assisted employees at a business in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street

On Sept. 29, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 66 calls for service.

Press release for Sept. 28, 2019

12:40 a.m., Officer removed a dead deer that had been struck by a vehicle, from the roadway in the 2000 block of N. Washington Street.

2:33 a.m., Officer checked well-being of subject in a vehicle that was parked on the lot of a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The vehicle was running and lights were on with the driver slumped forward. The 39-year-old driver was contacted and arrested for drug and paraphernalia possession, transported to the police department where they were processed and released.

3:17 a.m., Officers requested by another agency to attempt to locate local resident and check well-being of family members. Unable to make contact at residence.

6:53 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Keith Street in reference to suspicious activity, it was determined to be subject removing their property from a residence.

10:26 a.m., Officer performing special assignment in the 2800 block of Hornet Road.

10:56 a.m., Officer at police department in reference to speaking with subject about recent telephone scam. Supposedly a subject from “Amazon” wanting called party to pay for services with gift cards. Citizens are advised to not fall for this type of scam.

11:19 a.m., Officer performing special assignment in 2800 block of Hornet Road.

12:21 p.m., Officer spoke on the phone with subject reference to a civil issue.

1:43 p.m., Officer spoke with young bicycle riders in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street, about dangers of riding on the highway.

1:55 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Jackson and Vine streets in reference a dog fight. Dogs were separated and Animal Control contacted.

2:04 p.m., Officer was out in the 1000 block of Vine Street in reference to an investigation.

6:19 p.m., Officers and Emergency Services responded to the 900 block of Webster Street where a subject had ingested isopropyl alcohol. The subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

6:54 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Tomahawk Road and Adam Drive in reference to water over the roadway. Roadway was blocked until water subsided.

11:12 p.m., Officers responded to residence in the 300 block of Woodrow in reference possible assault at another location and between co-workers. Another call from the residence that a subject had fallen in the residence driveway and requested medical assistance. Emergency Services responded to administer assistance and officers determined that no criminal action had occurred at previous location. No report.

On Sept. 28, the Chillicothe Police Department received 80 calls for service.

Press release for Sept. 27, 2019

12:37 a.m., Report of subject in the area of Gravesville Park making a lot of noise. Officer located the named suspect at their residence and they denied allegations. No evidence observed.

5:49 a.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Hickory Drive on a call from subject wanting to commit self-harm. They were transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

8:42 a.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center on follow-up investigation.

8:45 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

8:58 a.m., Officer provided a funeral escort for a local business.

10:00 a.m., Subject in police department in reference to child custody issue.

10:35 a.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on a medical call at Chillicothe Elementary School.

10:55 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

11:41 a.m., Officer spoke with subject about landlord/tenant issues.

11:51 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

12:12 p.m., Officer performed well-being check in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. Subject is okay, phone was out of order.

12:50 p.m., Officer assisted another agency on an investigation in the 200 block of Bridge Street. Subject of investigation not there.

1:11 p.m., Officer retrieved property that a subject had found at a location in the 400 block of Locust Street. It was brought to the police department.

1:15 p.m., Officers located a reported missing juvenile in the 1000 block of Graves Street and transported them to the police department where juvenile authorities were contacted to respond and take custody of the subject.

1:30 p.m., Officers provided traffic control for the Chillicothe Homecoming Parade.

3:06 p.m., Report of juvenile missing from parade route. Subject was located and returned to the parent.

3:42 p.m., Officer out in the 300 block of Jackson Street on an investigation.

4:04 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

4:19 p.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center on follow-up investigation.

5:02 p.m., Officer spoke with subject in reference to a stolen motorcycle. They were advised stolen in another jurisdiction and needs to be reported there.

5:25 p.m., Report of trespassers in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers made contact and the subjects left the area.

6:17 p.m., Officer at police department to speak with subject reference to custody issue.

6:27 p.m., Report of Fire Lane violation in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Subject advised to move.

7:15 p.m., Subject at the police department to turn themselves in on an active warrant.subject was processed, posted bond and was released.

7:45 p.m., Commercial business alarm in 400 block of Mitchell Road. The building found secure.

8:06 p.m., Report of possible broken water line at Crescent and Woodrow..No broken line found.. Was determined to just be the rain.

On Sept. 27, the Chillicothe Police Department received 112 calls for service.