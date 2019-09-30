On Friday, The United Community Fund of Neosho launched their annual donation campaign with an event at K & S Wire in Neosho. This year's goal has been set at $90,000. United Fund was founded in 1957 and has continued for 62 years.

On behalf of K & S Wire, company president Gene Schwartz presented United Fund with a check for $1,000. The local United Fund Board of Directors were on hand to accept the donation.

Schwartz also provided the facility for the event as well as breakfast treats including coffee, juice, donuts and fresh fruit.

This year's United Fund theme is "United We Stand For Our Community".

Each year, the United Community Fund of the Neosho Area provides support to fifteen non-profit agencies through services in health, education, and recreation. These agencies include the Area Agency on Aging, Boy Scouts of America, CASA, Cerebral Palsy, Children's Haven, Children's Mercy Hospital, 4-H Clubs, Girls Scouts, Lafayette House, Newton County Cancer Fund, the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Special Olympics, Student Assistance Fund, and the YMCA.

"Thank you all for being here today," Schwartz said. "We appreciate you. United Fund is a wonderful thing."

Cash and pledge donations may be accepted at the United Fund office, 212 S. Washington Street in Neosho. Office hour are 8-10:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Donations or pledge cards may also be mailed. For more information, call 417-451-2125.