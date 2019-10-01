According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Stanley L. Langdon received serious injuries following an accident at about 4:46 p.m., Sept. 30 in Macon County on Missouri 3, three miles north of Callao. The report states that Langdon was headed north when he lost control of a 1992 Jeep, crossed the center line and hit a 1984 International Grain Truck before traveling off the west side of the road and hitting a fence. Dyaln C. Liebhart, 24, New Cambria was driving the grain truck and reported no injuries. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. Langdon was transported to the University of Missouri - Columbia by Air Evac for treatment of serious injuries.

The patrol’s online records also show troopers arrested Jagger E. Vestal, 17, Trenton, at about 11:09 p.m., on Sept. 30 in Dekalb County for alleged DWI - drugs. He was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional jail and was released after a 12-hour hold.