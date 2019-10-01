Press release for Sept. 30, 2019

3:48 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Williams Street, regarding an unknown 911 call. Upon arrival officers determined a domestic assault incident had occurred. Officers arrested a 22-year-old female for domestic assault. She was transported to the police department where she was processed and later released to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

6:17 a.m., Report of a suspicious acting subject near a vehicle in the 300 block of S. Washington Street. Officers were unable to locate.

6:20 a.m., Officers responded to the 20 block of Webster Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, a black 2004 Ford Ranger pickup was taken sometime between the night of Sept. 29 and the morning of Sept. 30. No leads or suspects have been developed at this time.

8:56 a.m., Officer at police department with service of active warrant on subject for traffic violations.

9:12 a.m., Officer spoke with representative of another agency reference an existing child abuse case.

9:50 a.m., Officer performed a funeral escort for a local business.

11:30 a.m., Officer received a report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 2500 block of Broken Arrow Road and subsequent fraudulent use of a credit card. Investigation continues.

11:39 a.m., Request to check well-being of suspicious acting subject in the 500 block of Cowgill Street. Officers unable to locate the subject.

11:41 a.m., Officer at police department in reference to an investigation of sexual assault in Chillicothe that is to have occurred several years ago. Investigation continuing.

12:24 p.m., School Resource Officer responded to Chillicothe Alternative School temporary location in regard to an unruly student. Student was transported to the police department and released to a parent.

12:25 p.m., Report of water over road at Third and Grandview. Officers checked and the flooded roadway was west of the city limits.

12:37 p.m., Subject at police department speaking to officer about prescription drug disposal.

12:53 p.m., Officers checking structure in the 400 block of Locust Street for suspicious activity. Unable to locate anything suspicious.

1:52 p.m., Officer out in the 500 block of N. Washington Street reference a continuing investigation.

2:00 p.m., Officer out in the 300 block of East Jackson on continuing investigation.

2:03 p.m., Officer out in the 900 block of N. Washington Street on investigation.

2:10 p.m., Officer spoke on phone with subject about harassment of a relative of theirs.

2:17 p.m., Officers took a walk -in report from a resident of the 1100 block of Fairway Dr. in reference to a threat over the phone. Officers made contact with a female at the police department who stated she was in an argument with her mother-in-law who threatens to injure the female victim. Investigation is on-going.

2:24 p.m., School Resource Officer at middle school to reference issues with juvenile female. Brought to police department and then transported to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation. 2:36 p.m., Officer out in the 100 block of N. Washington Street reference an investigation.

2:40 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Locust Street reference on-going investigation.

3:19 p.m., Report of suspicious acting subjects in the 100 block of Central Avenue, messing with a mailbox. Officers unable to locate anyone in the area.

3:21 p.m., Officer out at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street to pick up recovered property.

4:11 p.m., Suspicious acting subjects at Graves and Business 36. .Subjects moving on.

4:52 p.m., Officer spoke with subjects in reference to a child custody dispute. No report.

5:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of violation of an Ex-Parte Order of Protection in the 200 block of Second Street. The suspect was gone upon arrival and a report is being submitted to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.

5:19 p.m., Commercial business alarm in the 500 block of Business 36. Employee activation.

5:37 p.m., Report of suspicious acting subject on the lot in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street. Subject not found.

5:49 p.m., Report of two firearms stolen from a storage unit on Ryan Lane. The investigation is continuing.

5:58 p.m., Report of suspicious activity in 2700 block of N. Washington Street. Officers unable to locate the subject.

7:45 p.m., Property dispute with landlord/tenant in the 1800 block of Borden. Subjects came to a resolution.

8:21 p.m., Subject at the police department to report forgeries on their checking account. Suspect has been named and an investigation continues.

9:24 p.m., Reported noise complaint from apartment in the 1400 block of Alexander. Officers spoke with tenants and advised to keep the noise down.

9:38 p.m., Officers were out in the 500 block of Business 36 in attempt to execute arrest warrant. Officers unable to locate a wanted subject.

10:01 p.m., Report of suspicious acting vehicle driving around the 200 block of E. Bridge Street. Officer unable to locate any vehicle in area.

10:07 p.m., Officers attempting to serve arrest warrant in the 300 block of Business 36. Negative finding of a suspect.

10:17 p.m., Officers attempting warrant service in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Negative finding of a suspect.

10:47 p.m., Officers out in the 1000 block of Graves Street to attempt to locate suspect on an active warrant. Negative findings.

On Sept. 30, the Chillicothe Police Department received 143 calls for service.