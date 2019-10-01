Starting tomorrow, the Route KK bridge over Muddy Creek will be closed.

Route KK bridge over Muddy Creek in Livingston County will be closed for routine maintenance daily for the next two weeks. Beginning tomorrow, Oct. 2, crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close the bridge daily, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to work on the bridge cap and pilings, according to a MoDOT press release. Work will continue through Oct. 17. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the daily daytime closures. All work and schedules are weather permitting.

The Muddy Creek Bridge was built in 1960 and carries approximately 234 vehicles a day. MoDOT’s Northwest District has more than 1,300 bridges among its 20 counties. The press release reads, “A program of inspection, repair and maintenance of Northwest Missouri bridges and the more than 10,000 bridges across the state ensures the bridges are kept in the best possible condition for as long as possible for those traveling across Missouri’s roadways.”