Sease Beard and Edward E. Arnold were charged following the incident.

On Oct. 1, area law enforcement arrested two men following a chase that involved three area law enforcement agencies.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department (CPD) on Sept. 29, a vehicle was reported stolen in the 20 block of Webster Street; then two days later the owner called the CPD to report they had seen the vehicle in Chillicothe, though they did not know the occupants of the truck.

Chillicothe police officers then attempted contact but the occupants fled the area and failed to stop for, which started a chase south on U.S. Highway 65.

“The chase quickly involved the Missouri State Highway Patrol and went south across Roach Lake Bridge with the suspect vehicle reportedly doing more than 70 mph in the one-lane,” Police Chief Jon Maples reported in a Facebook post.

Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were contacted and were attempting to get into position to assist,” Sheriff Steve Cox said in a press release. “Luckily, Deputy Leadbetter and Zaki were also responding from assisting Carroll County Sheriff south of the location.”

The then driver of the stolen vehicle turned the southbound vehicle, north on U.S. Highway 65 when the passenger bailed out of the stolen vehicle and officers quickly took one into custody.

“The driver continued northbound again at a high rate of speed through the construction zone with a trooper attempting to spike strip the tires with the driver avoiding this attempt,” Cox said.

A second trooper was able to spike strip the vehicle tires closer to the Grand River and the chase headed into the south end of Chillicothe where the vehicle went off the roadway and became stationary in the median south of Taco Bell.

The second suspect was taken into custody. Both of the vehicle's occupants, Sease Beard, 24, Corder, and Edward Everett Arnold, 36, Excelsior Springs, have been charged in Livingston County Associate Court.

Beard was also wanted on a parole warrant for felony assault of a Department of Corrections employee or offender, is on parole until March 5, 2020. On Oct. 2, he was charged in Livingston County with alleged class D felony tampering with motor vehicle-1st degree and class E felony resisting arrest/detentions top. His bond was set at $20,000 cash only.

Also on Oct. 2, Arnold, was also arrested for and charged with alleged class D felony tampering with Motor Vehicle-1st degree and class E felony resisting arrest/detention/stop. His bond was set at $10,000 cash only.. Arnold is also on probation in Carroll County for tampering with a motor vehicle.

The men are being held at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail.

“The LCSO and CPD had been conducting a fugitive investigation on Beard for a few days as he was reportedly in our area,” Cox said. “In my opinion the driver of the stolen vehicle showed he had no concern about safety of anyone else on the roadway.”

No one was hurt during the interaction.

Maples also commented on the severity of the interaction with Beard. “He was attempting to victimize our citizens and we do not stand for this. His criminal history and past dealings with law enforcement showed he was a dangerous fugitive.”