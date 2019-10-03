Sandra Lea Bogle was arrested after trying to setal two cars.

A Chillicothe woman was arrested after trying to steal two different vehicles in Livingston County on Sept. 22, according to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox.

“On Sept. 22 the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to the 1200 block of LIV 243 as an adult female allegedly attempted to take a vehicle from private property and was stopped by the resident of the property. The suspect then reportedly went to another home and attempted to steal a different vehicle,” Cox said in the press release.

Sandra Lea Bogle, 40. Chillicothe, was arrested following the investigation by the LCSO. She was later charged with two counts of alleged attempted tampering with a motor vehicle.

“Bogle was reportedly uncooperative and belligerent during the arrest and incarceration process,” Cox added.

Bogle has been charged in Livingston County Court for these allegations and remains incarcerated in lieu of a $5,000 bond in the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail (DDRJ).

“Prior to this incident Ms. Bogle was incarcerated at DDRJ for alleged probation violation on Livingston County Charge of felony possession of a controlled substance and was out on bond for that allegation at the time of the other incident.”

Bogle was scheduled to appear in Livingston County Circuit Court on the probation violation on Oct. 8.