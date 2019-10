Chillicothe FFA donates to Shop with a Cop.

The Chillicothe FFA Chapter recently made a donation of $1,200 to the Chillicothe Shop with a Cop program. The chapter raised money from supporters of the mud volleyball event and the chapter then matched the funds. On hand to present the check to members of the Chillicothe Police Department were Matt Hawkins, Hale, president, and Keagan Valbracht, Chillicothe, second vice president.