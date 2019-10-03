Press release for Oct. 2, 2019

12:06 a.m., Report of several vehicles and people acting suspiciously on the parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers checked on them, had just got off work and talking.

12:45 a.m., Another report of suspicious activity on the lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Subjects that were checked on earlier. They are employees of the business.

6:56 a.m., Officers out in the 10 block of S. Washington Street serving probation/parole warrant on 33-year-old Chillicothe resident. Processed and transported to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

7:08 a.m., Officers out in the 10 block of Webster Street obtaining property that was found in a recovered vehicle.

7:20 a.m., Commercial business alarm activated in the 500 block of N. Washington. Accidental activation by employee.

8:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of S. Washington Street, for a report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident. Information was obtained and both vehicles were driven from the scene.

8:32 a.m., Request for assistance from mental health agency employee at a location in the 300 block of Business Highway 36. Officers unable to immediately respond. The caller was contacted and doesn’t require assistance at this time.

8:57 a.m., School Resource Officer at middle school with juveniles in possession of a prohibited item, vaping vessel. Referred to the Juvenile Office.

8:58 a.m., Officers attended the “Coffee with a Cop” event at McDonald’s Restaurant.

9:50 a.m., Subject calling to report possible theft. Officer unable to contact the complainant at this time.

10:15 a.m., Officers, emergency services and street department called to the 1200 block of N. Washington Street in reference to an unclothed individual in a storm drain that couldn’t exit the drain. the subject was extricated from the drain and delivered to their residence. The reason for being in the drain is unknown at this time.

12:03 p.m., Officers assisted another agency with an individual in the 300 block of Business Highway 36.

12:21 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

12:43 p.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center on investigation.

2:25 p.m., School Resource Officer handled a child custody issue at Chillicothe Elementary School.

2:29 p.m., Officers took a report of a stolen firearm from the area of 1900 Meadowlane Drive. This investigation is continuing.

3:28 p.m., Officers assisted another agency on an investigation in the 500 block of St. Louis.

3:38 p.m., Officers responded to the police department for a report of stealing, which occurred in the 1300 Block of Burnam Road. This investigation is ongoing.

5:10 p.m., Officers received a report of fraud from a business in the 200 Block of South Washington. This incident remains under investigation.

5:32 p.m., Report of a dog running loose on complainant’s property in the 1400 block of Burnam Road. The dog was caught and turned over to animal control.

5:45 p.m., Report of a dog running loose in the 1700 block of Bryan Street. Officers unable to catch the dog.

5:51 p.m., Report of a suspicious subject at Washington and Webster Streets. Subject dressed strangely. Subject went to housing in 900 block of Webster.

11:49 p.m., Officer checked on vehicle and subject at Medicine Creek Trading. Had ran out of gas.

On Oct. 2, the Chillicothe Police received 96 calls for service.