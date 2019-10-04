Press release for Oct. 3, 2019

12:45 a.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Webster in reference to property damage to a vehicle. After a short investigation, a suspect was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle and for driving while intoxicated. This also led to a similar case being solved involving several other vehicles being damaged.

4:43 a.m., Officers received complaint that a resident of the 100 block of E. Jackson had her car keys stolen. The keys were returned to the owner.

7:18 a.m., School Resource Officer had contact with a juvenile suspect that was trespassing by cutting through peoples yards. Juvenile warned.

7:32 a.m., Officer checked on a juvenile that was sitting in the 700 block of Webster Street. Subject was okay, waiting on the bus.

7:38 a.m., Officers out in the 1100 block of Locust on an investigation.

7:47 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of W Business 36, for report of tampering with a motor vehicle. Investigation at scene showed several vehicles with windows broken. The investigation is ongoing.

8:35 a.m., Report of suspicious acting subject stumbling around in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

8:39 a.m., Officer out in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street on an investigation,… picking up paperwork.

8:53 a.m., Officer assisted a subject with installing a child car seat in their vehicle.

9:04 a.m., Officers out at residence in the 1300 block of Easton Street. Intoxicated individual refusing to leave residence. Subject was gone on officers arrival.

9:24 a.m., School Resource Officer checking subjects well-being at residence in the 1400 block of Alexander. The subject and mother are okay.

9:43 a.m., School Resource Officer out in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street on an investigation.

9:50 a.m., Officers took a report of fraud. Officers are working with an area bank in this investigation reference passing check on the victim's account.

10:38 a.m., Officer out in the 500 block of N. Washington Street reference an investigation.

10:39 a.m., Parking complaint and vehicles driving through yard in the 1100 block of Cooper Street. Officer unable to contact suspects at this time. 5:11 p.m., Parties contacted and settled between themselves.

11:05 a.m., Officer spoke on phone with subject about civil issue of vehicle ownership and payments.

11:13 a.m., Officer out with Division of Family Services at their office obtaining information.

11:16, Officer out with Children’s Division at the Courthouse.

11:34 a.m., Subject calling about having lost billfold and now someone attempting to use their credit card. They spoke with officer about options and identity theft.

11:47 a.m., Officers took a report of a stolen license plate in the 1900 block of North Washington Street. Investigation is continuing.

11:51 a.m., Subjects in the police department to speak with officers in reference to more information on a previous report.

1:11 p.m., School Resource Officer received a report of a burglary at the Central School District Office, located in the 1000 block West Business 36. Investigation continuing.

1:30 p.m., Officers and Office Staff attended Retirement Recognition Reception for Fire Chief Darrell Wright.

2:53 p.m., Officer contacted subject at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street reference a stolen purse.

3:05 p.m., Subject at police department to speak with School Resource Officer about a civil issue.

3:11 p.m., Parking complaint in the 200 block of Clay Street. Handled by officer.

5:03 p.m., Officer contacted by subject reference to more information on a property damage report.

5:17 p.m., Subject found purse that had been reported stolen. It was obtained by officer and returned to the owner.

5:31 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with officer reference an investigation.

5:35 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with officer about subject threatening and harassing them. They were advised of court options.

6:12 p.m., Officer responded to report of suspicious activity in the parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers contacted subject who was okay.

6:47 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with officer reference providing information on previously reported offense.

7:12 p.m., Officer out on an investigation in the 100 block of Orchard Street.

7:13 p.m., Officer removed debris from the roadway in the 400 block of S. Washington Street.

7:21 p.m., Officer out on investigation in the 1300 block of Easton Street.

9:15 p.m., Officer transported prisoners to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

10:31 p.m., Commercial business alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Employee activation by accident. Alarm was reset.

On Oct. 3, the Chillicothe Police Department received 126 calls for service.