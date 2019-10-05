Rummage sale wraps up at First Presbyterian

The 57th annual rummage sale at First Presbyterian Church of Independence, at Westminster Hall, 417 W. Lexington Ave. is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. The last day is $1 sack day.

The sale offers a little of everything, from pressure cookers to exercise equipment, office furniture to toys, as well as a silent auction for collectables. Proceeds help finance youth activities at First Presbyterian Church.

Stone Church holding service at the Temple

This Sunday is the final Sunday of the mssionary series “Jesus, Light of the World!” at Stone Church Community of Christ in Independence. The daily theme is “Mustard Seed Faith and Communion.”

This service will be held at the Temple at River and Lexington starting at 10 a.m.. There will be no activities at the Stone Church. The speaker this week is Kent Parker. The Temple is handicap accessible.

Musicians for the day are John Davies and Paulette V. Resch.

There will be a free campfire at 6 p.m. Saturday in the east parking lot across River from Stone Church. Lawn games will be provided, hotdogs, drinks, and ice cream for all! There will be a campfire, songs, and a short message. In case of rain, we will move across the street, entrance on lower level off of lower parking lot.

KC Metro Men’s Chorus to perform in Oak Grove

The Kansas City Metro Men's Chorus will have a benefit concert 3-4 p.m. Oct. 13, at Oak Grove's First Baptist Church, 400 S.E. 14th St.

Proceeds will benefit the Community Service League's Oak Grove location. Free-will offerings will be accepted. Attendees can RSVP on the choral group's Facebook page.

Ascension Lutheran sets program for seniors

Ascension Lutheran Church, 4900 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City will host a presentation for seniors and their caretakers 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12. The topic will be “Safe at home: Advice on making the home safer,” and a physical therapist will share advice on how to improve balance and mobility.

Lunch will be provided. For more information call 816-914-3352.

Oakland UMC plans Lord’s Acre Sale

Oakland United Methodist Church, 30701 E. Truman Road in rural eastern Jackson County will host its annual Lord's Acre Sale on Oct. 12.

Items to be sold at auction include a hand-stitched quilt donated by the Oakland Ladies Aid Society and a selection of hand crafts, woodwork, cake, pie, bread, fruit and vegetables, jam and jelly and open-fire apple butter.

A lunch of chili dog or sloppy joe sandwich, baked beans, potato salad and homemade pie will be served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., when the auction begins.

Gospel duo to play in Independence

The gospel music duo couple Jim and Melissa Brady will present a concert at 4 p.m. Oct. 20, at First Christian Church, 125 S. Pleasant St., Independence. Tickets are $15, and proceeds benefit the church mission and Drumm Farm Youth Drop-In Program. For tickets, call the church office at 816-252-6100.