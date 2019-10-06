For the second time in recent weeks, a deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested someone for speeding in excess of 100 mph.

In a press release dated Oct. 5, Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said, at about 1:41 a.m., on Sept. 29 an LCSO deputy stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 36 after checking its speed at 100 mph. The investigation into the traffic stop led to the arrest of Stephan Blaine Sturgeon, 27, Utica, for alleged driving while intoxicated and excessive speed.

“Mr. Sturgeon was processed and released on a summons to a responsible person,” Cox said. Cox also reports that recently the LCSO also arrested another driver traveling well over 100 mph on U.S. Highway 36 and also for DWI.

“Life is too short. Bad acts can have very bad consequences. We love it when everyone gets home safe,” Cox said.