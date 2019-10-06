More updates will be given as they are available.

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a fire on Oct. 4, where human remains were found.

At about 9:05 p.m., on Oct. 4, the Chillicothe Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 9803 LIV 228, where according to a press release from CFD Fire Chief Eric Reeter, crews discovered a single wide trailer fully involved in fire.

CFD then requested a water tanker and personnel from Chula Fire Department.

“Neighbors to the residence on fire stated that they did not know for sure if the homeowner was home or not,” Reeter said. “The Fire was extinguished and during the investigation, unidentified human remains were discovered in the debris.”

The Missouri State Fire Marshall Investigators were requested to report to the scene. The cause of the fire and the identification of the human remains are still under investigation by the Fire Marshall. Livingston County Coroner responded to the scene and took the remains. The investigation is ongoing currently.

Fire crews were on the scene until after midnight Oct. 5.

