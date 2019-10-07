Nearly $1,000.00 in prizes awaits the winning entries of the 2019 Missouri Day Festival Parade

scheduled for the morning of Oct. 19. The Spirit of Missouri Days is the grand prize claiming a

$200 prize with the runner-up earning a $100 prize. In addition, prizes in the amount of $100

each will be awarded to the Best Business Entry, the Best Organizational Entry, the Best Youth Entry and the Best Religious Entry. Fifty dollar prizes will be awarded to each of the following: Best Equestrian Entry, the Best Tractor Entry and the Best Car or Truck Pre 1960 and Best Car or Truck Post 1960. One entry may receive more than one prize.

The theme of this year’s parade is Missouri Days – Embracing the Past, Looking to the Future. Entries are currently being accepted on the Trenton Chamber of Commerce web site by clicking on Parade for entering any and all categories.

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m., on Oct. 19. The sponsoring Trenton Rotary Club advises participants that candy will not be allowed to be thrown from moving parade entries, however,

walkers alongside the parade entries may pass out candy or other small prizes.

Persons with questions should contact Parade Chair Brian Upton or any member of the Trenton

Rotary Club.

Steve Maxey is a member of the Trenton Rotary Club and a Missouri Days Parade committee member.