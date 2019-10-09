The 33rd annual Fall Driving Tour at the Poosey Conservation Area begins at 12 p.m., on Oct. 20 in Livingston County.

The annual Poosey Driving Tour allows people to drive on roads not normally open to the public for motor vehicle traffic. Participants travel through the dirt and gravel roads that wind around steep hills and valleys. The tour crosses streams, visits lakes and ponds, and the limestone overhang known as the Panter’s Den.

There is also a stop along the tour where people can get out and hike. Anglers are allowed to fish at Pike’s Lake or Indian Creek Community Lake, or at one of the pond’s while passing.

The tour begins at Pike’s Lake. People can enter at Route W and County Road 502. Gates open at 12 p.m. and the last vehicle will be allowed to begin at 4 p.m.

Smokey Bearwill also be on hand for the event.

For tour information, contact MDC Resource Forester Samantha Anderson, 660-646-6122.