The victim has been identified.

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a fire on Oct. 4, where human remains were found.

On Monday, Mike O’Connell, spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Public Safety said the victim was identified as 47-year-old Joseph O. Lawson, whose address is the same as the fire, 9803 LIV 228.

At about 9:05 p.m., on Oct. 4, the Chillicothe Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 9803 LIV 228, where according to a press release from CFD Fire Chief Eric Reeter, crews discovered a single wide trailer fully involved in fire.

CFD then requested a water tanker and personnel from Chula Fire Department.

“Neighbors to the residence on fire stated that they did not know for sure if the homeowner was home or not,” Reeter said. “The fire was extinguished and during the investigation, unidentified human remains were discovered in the debris.”

The Missouri State Fire Marshall Investigators were requested to report to the scene. The cause of the fire and the identification of the human remains are still under investigation by the Fire Marshall. Livingston County Coroner responded to the scene and took the remains. The investigation is ongoing currently.

Fire crews were on the scene until after midnight Oct. 5.

According to O'Connell as of Monday, the cause of the fire was still unknown, and Livingston County Coroner Mike Lindley said the investigation is still ongoing and he had nothing additional to be released about the death as of press time.