Seasons Are Changing!!

Our compliments to the Outstanding Seniors at Chillicothe High—Jordan Hibner and CJ Pfaff crowned 2019 CHS Homecoming Queen and King and to all the Royalty of the evening, absolutely amazing. We certainly enjoyed the parade downtown, as did so many. It was grand seeing Hallie Rae and Patrick Warren having a star stunning night.

-----

What an Amazing Performance “Bryan Savage in Concert”, I am sure all that attended were completely entertained with his kind personal touches to Chillicothe and as a saxophonist/flutist over the top.

-----

The Chillicothe Lady Golfers traveled to Macon to play the tight-hilly course, all playing good, Hallie Rae with a two-over par 38, later in the week the Hornets hosted their home tournament, again all doing well, Hallie placing 4th in individual play and then what about the MEC Meet at St. Joseph Country Club—Hallie Jones carded an 89 as MEC Golf Champ. A great 1st at Lawson with a 41 and now for Districts.

-----

Way to go Walker Graves---Sacks the quarterback at the recent football game in Maryville. Walker is a defensive lineman with the Bearcats, as they defeated Central Oklahoma 59—10. Making family proud.

-----

September 13, the Heil Family found out that cancer had returned after 21 months of being

cancer free. Young little J. W. had a very small spot of cancer in his right leg above the knee. Since then he had a bone marrow test which showed the cancer was not in his marrow. He also had a port put in and a MRI to show the exact location and size of the cancer. He has started with spot radiation and chemo treatments. The family will fly back to Missouri from New York but will return to continue with treatments. This has been a shock to the family because J. W. was growing, eating well and very active. Please keep this 9-year-old boy in your prayers.

-----

Operation Help Fundraiser Spaghetti Supper, 1st Christian Church, 900 Jackson, Friday, Oct. 18, 4 to 7 p.m. Free-will donation.

-----

Thank you Roze Frampton for sharing your amazing cookies on National Home Baked Cookie Day. Also to Aunt Pat for your devine pumpkin bars.

-----

Birthdays this week include: Tuesday, Donna Frizzell, Donna Miles, Ron Hughes, Charlie Campbell, Sally Gilliam, Michael Mumpower and Emily Fellhoelter; today, Jerry Dysart, Paul Ficken, Burt Dickinson, Johnathan Daniel, Emily Robinson, Frances Pool, Laura Gay, Sharon Horton, Virginia Headrick, Scott Wyant, James Dowell, Lovene Surbr and Benny Gudgell; Thursday, Howard Weldon, Carl Timmons, Chris Englert, Linda Reeter, Dee Alden, Betty Bagley, Molly Quinn, Harvey Constant, Catalina Gomez, Corra Jckqueline Smith, Karlin Fairchild, Jack Lightner, Bernie Parks, Arthur Rader, Buz Weeks, Gil Gates and Mary Fern Rounkles; Friday, Lisa Steele, Armand Peterson, Sharon Still, Bill Allison, Randy Hamilton, Elsie

Bethards, Don Meller, Larry Periman, Chris Thistlewaite, Kelly Barrack, Zach Jones, Lucas Diggs, Nola Stedem Dorman and Tyler Dinsmore; Saturday, Willa Jean Estes, Jesse Leek Miller, Connie Miller, Shawn Moore, Ron Keith, Steve Pfaff, Karon Collier, Anita Reger, Raymond Quinn, Sara Silvey, Heather Deshayes and Debbie Gudgell; Sunday, Dorothy Singer, Clara Piper, Jacob Hamilton, Shirley Tye, Linda Daley, Dallas Nivens, Walt Rives, Ann Rupp Miller Ron Zimmer, David Johnston, Jerry Bowe, Richie Carson and Kristy Dennis; Monday, Norma Shearer, Diane Haynes, Eric Sensenich, Papa Charlie Peniston and Janet Walker.

-----

Wedding anniversaries include: Jim and Mary Staton, Rick and Naomi Hammond, Lyndell and Janice Clevenger, Mike and Susan Cooper, Kevin and Becky Way, Marvin and Marliee Leppin, Dan and Stephanie Shockey, David and Joyce Meyer, Christ and Tammy Cox, Jim and Carrie Smashey, Doug and Barb Doughty, Mike and Becky Sensenich, Bill and Ann Bellais, Charles and Dorothy Pfaff, Cory and Mitzi Winder, Donald and Ethel Thompson, Mel and Debbie Willard, John and Wanda Thomas, Dennis and Kathy Hutchinson, Steve and Gina Truesdell, Hershel and Betty Sensenich and Scott and Mandy Robertson.