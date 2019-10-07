Chillicothe Police reports form Oct. 4-6, include several arrests.

Press release for Oct. 6, 2019

2:00 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Second Street. The incident was verbal and no arrests were made.

3:14 a.m., A Livingston County Deputy and a police officer transported the male from an earlier incident to a facility in St. Joseph for treatment.

7:52 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an illegally parked vehicle in the 600 block of Park Lane.

10:06 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of barking dogs in the area of Jennings Place.

10:12 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of two young kids in a stairwell at the Chillicothe Middle School. Officers were unable to locate anyone on the property.

11:38 a.m., Officers spoke with a resident who advised that they were being harassed by an ex-employee and had questions about what could be done. The resident was advised of her options and declined to take criminal action at this time.

1:44 p.m., Officers spoke with a resident in reference to lost or stolen property.

4:24 p.m., Officers were advised of an unidentified caller reporting a violation of a court order.

4:49 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report that a female with active felony arrest warrants was currently at a business in 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers located and arrested Charity Massey on two warrants from Livingston County for failure to appear and a Missouri Probation/Parole Warrant. Officers also arrested Julie Massey for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to the police department where they were processed and transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

5:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of several kids on the roof of the old Central School Building. Officers were unable to locate anyone on the property.

7:10 p.m., Officers transported two females to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

9:04 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle playing loud music in the 300 block of E. Bridge Street. The vehicle left prior to officer arrival.

9:23 p.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of E. Jackson Street. The incident was found to be verbal and no arrests were made.

10:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a delayed report of a suspicious person looking in parked cars in the 400 block of Washington Street. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the person.

10:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving in the area of Clay Street Park. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.

On Oct. 6, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 106 calls for service.

Press release for Oct. 5, 2019

12:21 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a depressed and possible suicidal female in the 1000 block of Polk Street. Officers made contact with the female and transported her to Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) for evaluation and treatment.

12:27 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Webster Street. The incident was verbal and no arrests were made.

8:28 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a small child wandering unattended in the area of Street. Louis and Mack Street. Officers located the child and returned the child to his residence. The parents were unaware that the child had gone outside.

9:05 a.m., Officers were dispatched with the fire department to a smoke alarm in the 700 block of Clay Street. It was determined that the alarm was activated when a resident set off a flea bomb in their apartment. No damage was reported.

9:40 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a dog running at large in the 1200 block of Webster Street. The dog was returned to the owner and the owner was advised of the violation.

10:35 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 300 block of Mansur Street. Officers contacted the homeowner who advised that no one was supposed to be living in the residence. The person was advised that they were not welcome on the property and the property owner declined to pursue charges.

11:16 a.m., Officers were contacted by a resident in reference to an abandoned vehicle on their private property. The resident was advised to contact a tow service and have the vehicle removed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

2:47 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm in the 500 block of Washington Street. The alarm was accidentally tripped.

4:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference to a vehicle that was parked with one of the doors open. Officers checked on the vehicle and shut the door.

4:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an abandoned vehicle blocking an alley in the1100 block of Cooper Street. Officers were unable to locate the owner of the vehicle and it was towed from the scene by Chillicothe Truck Repair and Tow.

4:44 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Clay Street. The incident was verbal and no arrests were made.

5:46 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suicidal female in the 1000 block of Polk Street. The female was transported by officers to HMC for treatment and evaluation.

5:55 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report that a set of keys was found in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

7:29 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a female that was passed out in a vehicle that was parked in the 600 block of Webster Street. Officers reported that the female was intoxicated and was waiting for a ride from a sober friend.

9:07 p.m., Officers were dispatched with the fire department to a report of a residential fire alarm in the 10 block of Third Street. It was determined to be a false alarm.

9:47 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a male that was having mental issues and was out of control. Officers were advised that the male had recently been released from a mental facility and had two loaded firearms, threatening to shoot anyone that entered the residence. The reporting party advised that the guns had been removed from the residence, but it was unsure if he had retrieved any other weapons. Officers made entry into the residence and the unarmed male barricaded himself in a room. Officers talked with the male for over an hour before he decided to surrender. The male was taken to HMC where he had to be restrained. He was treated and taken into protective custody. Officers contacted the court and the judge issued a warrant for a 96 hour detention and evaluation. Officers then transported the male to a facility in Street. Joseph for treatment. The male was detained for several hours while the warrant was being issued and there were no injuries reported from the incident. There were only three officers on duty at the time and there were other calls for service during this time, including two disturbances. We were assisted by a Livingston County Deputy Sheriff on these calls.

10:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 300 block of E. Bridge. Officers reported that the loud vehicle had left the area.

11:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 100 block of Saint Paul Street. The incident was verbal and no arrests were made.

Press release for Oct. 4, 2019

3:13 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible disturbance at Polk and Walnut Street. Officers were unable to locate.

3:37 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of people arguing in a vehicle on the 1000 block of Polk Street. The vehicle had left the area prior to Officer arrival.

5:05 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business in the 500 block of W Business 36 in reference to a report of a blind male missing. It was reported that the male and his mother were traveling and had stopped to rest. When the mother awoke, the male was missing. The male was located a short time later.

5:39 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Clay Street. Officers arrested Matthew Ritchie for domestic assault. Ritchie was transported to the Police Department where he was processed and transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

6:42 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a commercial fire alarm in the 600 block of Street. Louis. It was determined to be a false alarm.

7:48 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an abandoned bicycle in the 1100 block of Cooper Street. Officers recovered a blue and yellow Mongoose bicycle.

8:12 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a theft in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.

8:13 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a bicycle being stolen from the 1700 block of Rosewood Lane.

8:20 a.m., Officers were dispatched with EMS to a report of possible child abuse in the 400 block of JFK Ave. The incident remains under investigation.

10:48 a.m., Officers recovered a blue and silver bicycle in the 500 block of Jefferson Street.

12:01 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a C and I driver in the 1000 block of Washington Street.

12:04 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a theft in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

1:48 p.m., Officers spoke to an individual in reference to 911 calls received from a de-activated cell phone.

3:31 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Broadway in referenced to a civil issue between neighbors.

3:51 p.m., Officers fingerprinted a resident for employment requirements.

4:33 p.m., Officers spoke with a resident in reference to a civil property issue.

4:56 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 400 block of Calhoun Street.

5:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of littering in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36.

6:00 p.m., An officer provided security at Jerry Litton Stadium for the High School football game.

6:00 p.m., Officers provided security for the downtown wine walk and concert.

11:36 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an assault that took place in the 600 block of Webster Street.

On Oct. 4, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 92 calls for service.