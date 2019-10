The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the ramp from northbound Interstate 29 to westbound U.S. Route 36 on Tuesday, Oct. 8 near St. Joseph for a concrete replacement project. Local crews will close the ramp at 7 a.m. Tuesday and expect it to be reopened by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, according to a press release. The ramp will remain closed overnight to allow the concrete to cure.