Two area residents injured in accidents

According to online accident reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two area residents have been injured in as many accidents recently.

At 12:55 p.m., on oct. 3 in Linn County at U.S. Highway 36 and Highway 5 Darien E. Bloomfield, 21, Marceline, was injured when Bloomfield attempted to merge onto U.S. Highway 36, while driving a 2003 Buick Rendezvous and hit a 2012 Freightliner int he side. The semi was being driven by Gary R. Frenzel, 73, Shubert, Neb.

According to the report, both were wearing seatbelts. Bloomfield reported moderate injuries and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

At about 12:45 p.m., on oct. 4 ion Chariton County on Highway 5 at the north edge of Forest Green Marshall A. Stanbaugh, 22, Callao, ran off of the left side of the roadway. According to the report he was wearing a seatbelt.