udora Fitzpatrick visited with Lathan and Ruby Moore and Sharon Narr on Oct. 2.

The Women’s Democrat Clubs of the 6th Congressional District annual fall meeting was held in Chillicothe on Oct.5, hosted by the Livingston County Women’s Democratic Club. Regular business was conducted, reports were given by officers and each county club represented. One of the ladies from the 6th District, Angela McQuinn, is now President of the Missouri Women’s Democratic Club. After lunch, the guest speaker was Elad Gross, who is running for the office of Missouri Attorney General in the November 2020 election.

Linn County Memorial Unit 538, American Legion Auxiliary will meet Monday, Oct.14, at 3 p.m in the Linneus Community Center. Donations to department programs and future events will be taken care of. Members, please attend.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Sharon Fries, Naomi Hammond on Oct. 8; Scott Wyant on Oct. 9; Cody Baker, Ethan Newlin, Karlin Fairchild, Carl Timmons, Raelie Jo Bloss on Oct. 10; Daniel Murphy, Sheldon Guilford, Tyler Dinsmore, Tyson Collins, Bill Allison, Nikkita Link, Ireland Kay Shiflett on Oct. 11, Keaton Duncan, Debbie Gudgell, Derrick Knifong, Sarah Botts, Josie Jayne Beall on Oct. 12; Kristy Dennis, Stacey Waterman, Jacob Hamilton, Landon Novotny, Avery Faye Young on Oct. 13; Zachary Tolson, Claire Crookshanks, Colton Knifong, Mark Engleman on Oct. 14.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Adam and Tauna Buckner on Oct. 8, Rick and Naomi Hammond on Oct. 12.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS

The annual FFA fruit kickoff was Oct. 3.

Recently the Meadville FFA trap team participated in the Area 3 contest; top scorer with a 4-year personal best was Kasey Waterman.

Softball/baseball at LaPlata on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

FCA Fields of Faith event at Burlington Field, Brookfield, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Board of Education meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday

Saturday the Band will participate at CMU with the parade starting at 9:30 a.m.

FFA hayride/wiener roast will be Saturday 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.