The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a car fire on Monday, Oct. 7.

According to a press release from Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter the fire department received a page for a vehicle fire one mile east of the Utica Junction on U.S. Highway 36 at about 11:04 a.m., on Oct. 7.

Upon arrival, crews found two Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies and the truck owners standing on the passenger side of the truck.

“They had removed several items from the vehicle, While talking to the owner he stated that the front passenger tire assembly had been jerking and locking up while driving and he noticed it smoking,” Reeter said.

Deputies had used fire extinguishers and water bottles to put out the flames; fire crews used a water can to continue cooling the hub area.

Fire crews were on scene about 20 minutes, when the car’s owner made arrangements to have the vehicle towed and they returned to the station.