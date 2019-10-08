63-year-old Jerry L. Kissick, Chillicothe, was killed following an accident at 2 p.m., on Monday.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 63-year-old Jerry L. Kissick, Chillicothe, was killed following an accident at 2 p.m., on Monday on Highway 13 just northeast of 116th Street in Ray County.

According to the report Theodore C. Bromann, 32, Overland Park, Kan., was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado south when he attempted to pass a vehicle and got int her path of the 2014 Harley Davidson driven by Kissick. Bromann the overcorrected abd went off the right side of the road, began to slide and returned to the road where he was struck int eh rear by the Harley Davidson Kissick was driving.

Kissick was later pronounced dead from his injuries.