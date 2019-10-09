The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, has partnered with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Missouri Department of Conservation to evaluate potential solutions for the Lower Grand River watershed, according to a press release from the Corps of Engineers. Channel instability, stream bank erosion, sedimentation, logjams and stream capture alter water flowing in streams, impair public infrastructure, affect landowners and degrade aquatic and wetland habitats. This study has been conducted with the help and cooperation of other agencies and the public to evaluate these issues.

The Corps of Engineers is hosting public meetings to answer questions and receive input on the draft feasibility report. These meetings will be an open house format from 5 to 7 p.m. with short presentations at 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Agency staff available to answer questions regarding the study at informational stations.

Public meetings are as follows: Oct.15 at the Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site, Memorial Museum and Leadership Archive Building, 900 Ausmus St., Laclede; Oct. 16, at the Keytesville Community Center, 301 West Bridge St., Keytesville; and Oct. 17, at the Milan Community Center, 205 North Market St., Milan.

The draft feasibility report identifies the study team’s tentatively selected plan, which includes a suite of measures proposed for construction within the watershed and can be reviewed online at www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Civil-Works-Programs-And-Projects/Grand-River-Basin.

According to the press release, comments will be accepted through Nov. 20. Comments can be sent to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, Attn: PMP-R Grand River Feasibility Study, 601 E. 12th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106 or via email to GrandRiver@usace.army.mil.