Press release for Oct. 7, 2019

1:48 a.m., Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Mechanic Street where the resident believed someone was trying to get in their house. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate anyone.

9:03 a.m., Officers performed firearms training at the firing range.

9:12 a.m., Officer out at the courthouse for court duties.

9:19 a.m., Subject at the police department to provide information on a previous case.

9:43 a.m., Officer out in the 900 block of Webster Street reference taking information on an incident of assault.

10:03 a.m., Officer out at Edgewood and Springhill Street, in reference to an investigation.

10:14 a.m., Officer spoke with out of town resident that was reporting being harassed by a local resident. Subject referred to their local law enforcement for report.

10:54 a.m., Officer received information of dogs chasing a subject while they were on a bicycle in the area of Jackson and Easton Streets. Information was relayed to Animal Control.

11:32 a.m., Officer requested to a property in the 400 block of Webster Street to the possible discovery of illegal drugs in a residence. Item was determined to not be contraband.

11:45 a.m., Subject at the police department to report possible fraud. It was determined to be a civil issue and advised to contact attorney.

2:12 p.m., Subject in the police department to speak with officer in reference to an investigation.

2:33 p.m., Parking complaint the 700 block of Locust Street. The subject was contacted and is moving vehicle.

3:20 p.m., Complaint of dogs running loose in the area of Third and Ashley and trying to attack other dogs. Dogs' owner contacted and advised ordinance violation.

4:20 p.m., Report from a resident in the 400 block of Webster that a subject is there that is refusing to leave. Determined to be a civil issue over tenancy. They were advised civil remedy.

4:35 p.m., Officer on duty with a special assignment.

4:48 p.m., Officer at police department reference to a subject turning themselves in on an active warrant. The subject was processed and transported to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

6:41 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of Herriman Street collecting some evidence from previous incident.

6:54 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject that had made a transaction with a subject and the subject hadn’t followed through with the agreement. They were referred to contact an attorney for the civil violation.

6:57 p.m., Report of smoke in the area of Jackson and Locust Streets. Determined to be visual effects for a photo session.

7:10 p.m., Report of suspicious activity near Webster and Cherry Streets. Determined to be a subject that was upset and crying. no report.

10:23 p.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services with a medical call in the 100 block of N. Herriford Street.

On Oct. 7, the Chillicothe Police Department received 155 calls for service.